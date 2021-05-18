Google Photos growing Memories collections now has a caffeine-focused “Blissful buzz” selection that will showcase some of your best cups of coffee.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many coffee shops and cafes around the globe close, the ability to grab an Americano, cappuccino, or expertly pulled espresso in familiar surroundings has been a missing life experience for many of us caffeine addicts.

So to help us cope without access to “proper” coffee, Google Photos is rolling out a “Blissful buzz” collection that focuses on all the photos you’ve taken of your favorite speciality coffee — the flat white being the peak of espresso-based coffee. Personally, I can’t vouch for the quality of the latte art, but Photos has picked out a fairly small selection of hundreds of coffee images I’ve taken even since 2015.









It might be classified as “Blissful buzz,” but we all know that most cups of coffee are made to cram as much caffeine into your face as possible. Not being an Americano drinker, I have only seen lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos thus far. It’s live on Google Photos on Android and iOS, across multiple devices, too.

Provided you do have some images that meet the criteria, Google Photos should soon start rolling out the “Blissful buzz” collection on your personal accounts over the coming days. It often takes a few weeks for all accounts to see the option at the top of the Photos carousel. If you’re not a coffee drinker, then you’re likely to miss out — maybe now might be the time to give “proper” coffee a chance.

