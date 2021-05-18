Jetpack Compose is set to get its stable 1.0 release in July, with Google sharing that the framework is getting ready for the new “Material You” design language.

Two years ago, Google unveiled Jetpack Compose as a way to design native Android apps with modern, declarative UI techniques instead of the traditional Views and XML layouts. More importantly, Google has managed to make Android Views integrate well with Jetpack Compose, allowing apps to gradually migrate to the new framework.

After getting its first beta release back in March, Google announced during the I/O 2021 developer keynote that Jetpack Compose will get its stable 1.0 release in July. While Google considered Jetpack Compose to be “production-ready” when the beta release dropped, developers can be even more confident that July’s release will offer a consistent, stable experience.

Looking ahead, the Jetpack Compose team is actively working on support for Google’s new Material You design language, to launch later this year. This includes support for new Material components, along with better support for larger devices like tablets, foldables, Chromebooks, and TVs.

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: