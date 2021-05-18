Jetpack Compose 1.0 launching in July; ‘Material You’ support coming soon

- May. 18th 2021 12:38 pm PT

Google I/O 2021
0

Jetpack Compose is set to get its stable 1.0 release in July, with Google sharing that the framework is getting ready for the new “Material You” design language.

Two years ago, Google unveiled Jetpack Compose as a way to design native Android apps with modern, declarative UI techniques instead of the traditional Views and XML layouts. More importantly, Google has managed to make Android Views integrate well with Jetpack Compose, allowing apps to gradually migrate to the new framework.

After getting its first beta release back in March, Google announced during the I/O 2021 developer keynote that Jetpack Compose will get its stable 1.0 release in July. While Google considered Jetpack Compose to be “production-ready” when the beta release dropped, developers can be even more confident that July’s release will offer a consistent, stable experience.

Looking ahead, the Jetpack Compose team is actively working on support for Google’s new Material You design language, to launch later this year. This includes support for new Material components, along with better support for larger devices like tablets, foldables, Chromebooks, and TVs.

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Jetpack Compose

Jetpack Compose

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review