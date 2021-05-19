Google releasing Nest Power Connector for Thermostat setups that require C wire

- May. 19th 2021 11:00 am PT

While there’s no hardware presence at I/O 2021, Made by Google today did release the Nest Power Connector as a “simple and affordable alternative to a C wire” for Thermostat setups that require consistent power.

If your thermostat has power related issues, like the battery draining too quickly or Wi-Fi constantly disconnecting, you can typically fix them by connecting a common wire (C wire) or by installing the Nest Power Connector. 

This $24.99 accessory is an alternative to “hiring an electrician to install a new C wire through your walls.” Google also presents it as better than third-party C wire adapters that can “cause problems or damage your Nest thermostat, even if they claim to be Nest compatible.”

The Nest Power Connector doesn’t require any new wiring or drilling. It attaches to your furnace, air handler, or zone controller and comes with simple instructions for easy installation.

Besides the Nest Power Connector, this kit includes wire connectors and labels, a sticky pad, and detailed installation guide with diagrams for various arrangements. The unit is “Snow” in color and certified IP51 for dust and water resistance when installed inside your HVAC. 

A 24 VAC system is required, while millivolt and high-voltage systems are not compatible. It works with the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, and the new $129 Nest Thermostat, though that unit requires a version 1.1 software update first. 

The Nest Power Connector is currently available in the US for pre-order.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

About the Author