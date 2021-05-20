All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google Pixel 4 at $499, as well as the official 10W Pixel Stand at $38. Not to mention a notable offer on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now down to $499

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone for $499. Having originally sold for $899, you’ll pay $742 right now at Amazon for the 64GB capacity model, with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year.

Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. You can also learn more in our hands-on review.

Google’s official 10W Pixel Stand is down to $38

Woot offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $38. Normally fetching $79, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best price of the year.

Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Save 33% on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ at $100

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $100 in all four colorways. Regularly $150 at Best Buy and typically listed at between $110 and $149 via Amazon, today’s deal is $30 under the current sale price from Samsung and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also within cents of the Amazon all-time low.

Galaxy Buds+ provide up to 11 hours of wireless operation on a single charge, with an additional 11 when you pop them in the included wireless charging-ready case (a 3-minute fast charge gives you an hour of use). Compatible with iOS and Android devices, you’ll also find Samsung’s Ambient Aware2 to block out unwanted noise while still letting you hear what’s most important.

