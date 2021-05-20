After years of seasonal pop-ups, Made by Google is finally opening a retail store for its hardware division. The first physical Google Store will be in Chelsea directly under one of the company’s New York City offices.

At the Google Store, you’ll be able to “browse and buy an extensive selection of products made by Google,” including Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices, and Pixelbooks. You’ll also be able to pick up online orders. The company says this is “an important next step in our hardware journey of providing the most helpful experience of Google, wherever and whenever people need it.”

Throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how our products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways, which we’re excited to share more about when the doors open.

Besides shopping, there will be product support help from troubleshooting to cracked screen repairs and installations, as well as how-to workshops.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a longtime Pixel user, are curious about our Nest displays or want to participate in one of the how-to workshops we’ll offer throughout the year — our team will be able to provide you with help that’s specific and personalized to your needs.

Acknowledging COVID-19, Google says “in-store shopping might look a bit different than what customers are used to, and that’s okay.” For example, the number of people inside will be limited. Safety measures include masks, hand sanitation, social distancing, and store cleanings “multiple times a day.”

The physical storefront makes use of the existing former Port Authority building (at 15th and 9th) layout. It’s the same “Google” logo with the top row of windows being used to show product imagery in the render available today. Below that are large windows peering into the retail space.

The first-ever physical Google Store will open this summer, with the company saying it will “explore and experiment with the possibilities of a physical retail space and build upon the experience.”

The Google Store Chelsea will be part of our urban campus in the Chelsea neighborhood, which is home to many of our 11,000+ Google NYC employees. Google has been in New York for the last 20 years, and we view the store as a natural extension of our longtime commitment to the city.

