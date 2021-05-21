9to5Google Daily 663: Pixel 6 and 6 Pro renders arrive showing upcoming designs, physical Google Store set to open in NYC this summer, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- ‘Pixel 6 Pro’ renders point to a return to big Google phones w/ 6.67-inch display
- Pixel 6 renders hint at 6.4-inch flat display, one fewer camera than ‘Pro’ model
- Google Messages rolling out unified emoji, GIF, and sticker picker with search
- Google Nest and Android devices will support new Matter smart home standard
- First physical Google Store opening in New York City this summer
