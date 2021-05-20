After an off-year in 2020, it sure seems like Google is coming back to truly flagship smartphones this year with a bang. Today, some of the first credible renders of the alleged “Pixel 6 Pro” have emerged from a trusted source and reveal a much larger size too.

@OnLeaks, who has an excellent track record for smartphone leaks, especially with Pixel, today posted a collection of renders of the “Pixel 6 Pro” in collaboration with Digit.In. The renders corroborate and add further detail to a design that first hit the web earlier this month.

These renders reiterate that previous design, which is a massive departure from previous Google Pixel designs. The back of the phone has a camera array that goes across the entire width of the design with an accent color above the camera and a Google logo centered on the bottom.

What’s especially notable about this leak is that it gives us insight into the size of Google’s next phone. After offering only smaller devices in 2020, the “Pixel 6 Pro” represents a splash into the big-phone market with a 6.67-inch display, the biggest size ever on a Pixel phone if it turns out to be true. That comes with 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm dimensions, a considerable increase over 153.9 x 74 x 8.2mm Pixel 4a 5G, which is the company’s largest phone currently.







That display, notably, is expected to use an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also implies the use of an OLED display, something that would be on-pattern for Google. As we first reported and is now confirmed by this leak, the punch-hole selfie camera will be centered at the top of the display as well. Stereo speakers are also mentioned in the report.

Also of note here is the expanded triple-camera array. It looks like all three bases are covered with a standard ultrawide and what appears to be a periscope-style zoom lens. These details are currently unconfirmed, though.

Notably, there’s still a lot we don’t know for sure about Google’s next Pixel family. The “Pixel 6 Pro” name, for instance, remains unconfirmed at this point, as do the camera sensors and other specifications. We do know, however, that it will be powered by Google’s in-house “Whitechapel” chipset.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: