OnePlus plans to bring its Android TVs to Europe… eventually

- May. 17th 2021 11:20 am PT

0

As Android TV grows around the world, more brands are hopping on board. For the past couple of years, the OnePlus TV series has been on sale in India with some neat features and affordable prices, and now, the company is pushing for a release in Europe.

In a message to some members of the media (via WinFuture), OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company has plans to expand the release of its OnePlus TV models that are powered by Google’s Android TV platform. To date, those TVs have only been sold in India.

While no timeline was attached, Lau mentioned specifically bringing the OnePlus TV to Europe. This is a market where Android TV and Chromecast are relatively well known, and where Xiaomi has also expanded its Mi TV lineup for the past couple of years.

OnePlus last expanded its TV lineup in mid-2020 with three new, more affordable options that focused on expanding the reach of its TVs and better competing with brands such as Xiaomi. It’s unclear if these are the TVs OnePlus would bring to Europe, or if the higher-end models would be the brand’s first priority. Given no timeline was provided, a new launch entirely seems possible.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
OnePlus TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3