Google Career Certificates launch in UK with DWP backing

Google and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in the UK have launched a new Career Certificates initiative to help citizens grow their digital skills.

This partnership and Career Certificate program was announced in a dedicated Google blog post with some information shared on just what the program entails and how people can get started sharpening their online and digital skills. Google will offer career-focused courses in four key areas including for IT Support, Data Analyst, Project Manager, and UX Designer roles.

Google is working with the Department for Work and Pensions to offer 9,500 scholarships throughout the UK – 500 of which will be offered directly via Camden Council, while 9,000 will be provided nationwide. That’s not all, as Google is also providing funding to the Prince’s Trust and INCO Academy to ensure that 1,500 young people from various communities are able to obtain a Career Certificate.

To support the need to learn these new skills, we’re distributing 9,500 Google Career Certificate scholarships in the U.K. through government partnerships with the DWP (9,000) and Camden Council (500). We’re also providing grant funding to The Prince’s Trust and INCO Academy via Google.org to ensure that an additional 1,500 young people from underrepresented and disadvantaged communities across the U.K. can take advantage of the training opportunity.

No prior experience or qualifications are needed to apply to enroll in the online courses, with the ability to fit the learning around your schedule. Each course is estimated to take around six months to complete with Google issuing an endorsed Career Certificate for completion. For more information and details on the application process visit the dedicated Google Career Certificates site.

