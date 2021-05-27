During the Next @ Acer event, the company unveiled four new Chrome OS devices, including world’s firsts with the first Chromebook with a 17-inch screen, and the first to be Intel Evo certified.

On the high-end, Acer is refreshing its flagship Chromebook Spin 713, which is the first Chromebook to be certified for the Intel Evo platform, guaranteeing speed, support for Thunderbolt 4, and a long-lasting battery, starting at $699. Setting itself apart from the rest of Acer’s Chrome OS lineup for 2021, the Chromebook Spin 713 is the only convertible they unveiled today, and as such it’s the only one to feature the fan-favorite 3:2 display ratio.

Acer also had another world first up its sleeves with the Chromebook 317. While far from the most powerful device in their lineup — only available with low-end Intel processors — the device marks the first ever Chromebook with a 17-inch screen, perfect for multi-tasking or simply streaming movies/TV on a bigger screen. The Acer Chromebook 317 will be available next month for just $379.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Acer is refreshing its Chromebook 314, swapping the previous iterations’ Intel processor out for a Mediatek MT8183, which should offer respectable performance despite the Chromebook’s $269 starting price. Meanwhile, the revamped Chromebook 514 now features an 11th gen Intel processor and 10 hours of battery life, starting at $599.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Model: CP713-3W

CP713-3W Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Screen: 12.5″ 2256×1504 Multi-touch TFT IPS, VertiView 3:2 Aspect Ratio, Acer CineCrystal™

12.5″ 2256×1504 Multi-touch TFT IPS, VertiView 3:2 Aspect Ratio, Acer CineCrystal™ Processors: 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 Processors 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 Processors 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 Processors 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processors 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 Processors

Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 16GB

Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 16GB Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics Storage: Up to 256 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe

Up to 256 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe Dimensions: 300.6 (W) x 235 (D) x 16.9 (H) mm

300.6 (W) x 235 (D) x 16.9 (H) mm Weight: 1.37 kg

1.37 kg Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO Audio: DTS® Audio Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier

Availability: North America in June starting at USD 699.99; and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 769.

Acer Chromebook 514

Model: CB514-1W

CB514-1W Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Screen: 14.0″ Full HD 1920 x 1080, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™ 14.0″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™ 14.0“ Full HD 1920 x 1080 10-finger Multi-touch IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™ 14.0″ HD 1366 x 768, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™

Processors: 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i7-1165G7 Processors 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i5-1135G7 Processors 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i3-1115G4 Processors 11th Gen Intel® Pentium® Gold 7505 Processors

Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB

Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics Storage: Up to 256 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe

Up to 256 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe Dimensions: 323 (W) x 219.8 (D) x 19.3 (H) mm

323 (W) x 219.8 (D) x 19.3 (H) mm Weight: 1.4 kg

1.4 kg Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO Audio: DTS® Audio Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier

Availability: North America in October starting at USD 599.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 549.

Acer Chromebook 317

Model: CB317-1H/CB317-1HT

CB317-1H/CB317-1HT Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Screen: 17.3″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™ 17.3″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 Multi-touch IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer CineCrystal™

Processors: Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000 Processors Intel® Celeron® N5100 Processors Intel® Celeron® N4500 Processors

Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB

Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics Storage: Up to 128 GB eMMC

Up to 128 GB eMMC Dimensions: 401.2 (W) x 267.1 (D) x 22.5/22.5 (H) mm

401.2 (W) x 267.1 (D) x 22.5/22.5 (H) mm Weight: 2.35 kg

2.35 kg Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO Audio: Two stereo speakers Single microphone (standard), Dual microphones (optional)

Availability: North America in June starting at USD 379.99; and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 399.

Acer Chromebook 314

Model: CB314-2H/CB314-2HT

CB314-2H/CB314-2HT Operating System: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Screen: 14″ HD 1366 x 768 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™ 14″ Full HD 1920 x 1080, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™ 14″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™ 14″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 Multi-touch IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer CineCrystal™

Processors: MediaTek processor M8183C CorePilot TM octa-core ARM ® Cortex-A73/A53 heterogeneous multiprocessor

MediaTek processor M8183C CorePilot TM octa-core ARM ® Cortex-A73/A53 heterogeneous multiprocessor Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB

Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB Graphics: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU Storage: Up to 64 GB eMMC

Up to 64 GB eMMC Dimensions: 325.4 (W) x 223 (D) x 19.7 (H) mm

325.4 (W) x 223 (D) x 19.7 (H) mm Weight: 1.5 kg

1.5 kg Battery Life: Up to 15 hours

Up to 15 hours Wireless: Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO

Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO Audio: Two stereo speakers Single microphone

Availability: North America in July starting at USD 269.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 329.

