During the Next @ Acer event, the company unveiled four new Chrome OS devices, including world’s firsts with the first Chromebook with a 17-inch screen, and the first to be Intel Evo certified.
On the high-end, Acer is refreshing its flagship Chromebook Spin 713, which is the first Chromebook to be certified for the Intel Evo platform, guaranteeing speed, support for Thunderbolt 4, and a long-lasting battery, starting at $699. Setting itself apart from the rest of Acer’s Chrome OS lineup for 2021, the Chromebook Spin 713 is the only convertible they unveiled today, and as such it’s the only one to feature the fan-favorite 3:2 display ratio.
Acer also had another world first up its sleeves with the Chromebook 317. While far from the most powerful device in their lineup — only available with low-end Intel processors — the device marks the first ever Chromebook with a 17-inch screen, perfect for multi-tasking or simply streaming movies/TV on a bigger screen. The Acer Chromebook 317 will be available next month for just $379.
Elsewhere in the lineup, Acer is refreshing its Chromebook 314, swapping the previous iterations’ Intel processor out for a Mediatek MT8183, which should offer respectable performance despite the Chromebook’s $269 starting price. Meanwhile, the revamped Chromebook 514 now features an 11th gen Intel processor and 10 hours of battery life, starting at $599.
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
- Model: CP713-3W
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Screen: 12.5″ 2256×1504 Multi-touch TFT IPS, VertiView 3:2 Aspect Ratio, Acer CineCrystal™
- Processors:
- 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 Processors
- 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 Processors
- 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 Processors
- 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processors
- 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 Processors
- Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 16GB
- Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics
- Storage: Up to 256 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe
- Dimensions: 300.6 (W) x 235 (D) x 16.9 (H) mm
- Weight: 1.37 kg
- Battery Life: Up to 10 hours
- Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO
- Audio:
- DTS® Audio
- Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier
- Availability: North America in June starting at USD 699.99; and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 769.
Acer Chromebook 514
- Model: CB514-1W
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Screen:
- 14.0″ Full HD 1920 x 1080, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- 14.0″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- 14.0“ Full HD 1920 x 1080 10-finger Multi-touch IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- 14.0″ HD 1366 x 768, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- Processors:
- 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i7-1165G7 Processors
- 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i5-1135G7 Processors
- 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i3-1115G4 Processors
- 11th Gen Intel® Pentium® Gold 7505 Processors
- Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB
- Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xᵉ Graphics
- Storage: Up to 256 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s up to 4 lanes, NVMe
- Dimensions: 323 (W) x 219.8 (D) x 19.3 (H) mm
- Weight: 1.4 kg
- Battery Life: Up to 10 hours
- Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO
- Audio:
- DTS® Audio
- Two stereo speakers with Smart Amplifier
- Availability: North America in October starting at USD 599.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 549.
Acer Chromebook 317
- Model: CB317-1H/CB317-1HT
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Screen:
- 17.3″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- 17.3″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 Multi-touch IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer CineCrystal™
- Processors:
- Intel® Pentium® Silver N6000 Processors
- Intel® Celeron® N5100 Processors
- Intel® Celeron® N4500 Processors
- Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB
- Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics
- Storage: Up to 128 GB eMMC
- Dimensions: 401.2 (W) x 267.1 (D) x 22.5/22.5 (H) mm
- Weight: 2.35 kg
- Battery Life: Up to 10 hours
- Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO
- Audio:
- Two stereo speakers
- Single microphone (standard), Dual microphones (optional)
- Availability: North America in June starting at USD 379.99; and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 399.
Acer Chromebook 314
- Model: CB314-2H/CB314-2HT
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Screen:
- 14″ HD 1366 x 768 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- 14″ Full HD 1920 x 1080, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- 14″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer ComfyView™
- 14″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 Multi-touch IPS, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, Acer CineCrystal™
- Processors: MediaTek processor M8183C CorePilot TM octa-core ARM ® Cortex-A73/A53 heterogeneous multiprocessor
- Memory: Dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM up to 8GB
- Graphics: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- Storage: Up to 64 GB eMMC
- Dimensions: 325.4 (W) x 223 (D) x 19.7 (H) mm
- Weight: 1.5 kg
- Battery Life: Up to 15 hours
- Wireless: Wi-Fi 5 2×2 MIMO
- Audio:
- Two stereo speakers
- Single microphone
- Availability: North America in July starting at USD 269.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 329.
