This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the past, present, and future of Google’s Fuchsia and their hope for Google’s return to retail stores.
- Google is officially releasing its Fuchsia OS, starting w/ first-gen Nest Hub
- What’s next for Google’s Fuchsia OS?
- First physical Google Store opening in New York City this summer
- A look at Google’s old hardware pop-ups and previous retail plans [Gallery]
