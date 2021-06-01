Google Search adds fabulous Pride Month Easter egg

Pride month is now upon us. To help honor the LGBTQ community at large, Google has added a Pride Month Easter egg that fills Search with confetti, flags, and fabulousness.

When you search for “Pride” or “Pride Month” on Google.com, the page will load up just as it normally would, but just a few milliseconds later your screen will be covered in confetti and flags in a similar manner to the Star Wars Day Easter Egg that we saw earlier in the year — it even works on mobile, too!

You’ll see the most recognizable Pride and transgender flags among those representing the non-binary, intersex, asexual, agender, genderfluid, lesbian, bisexual, and pansexual communities. There is an excellent guide here that can explain things a little clearer than I am able to.

That’s all there is to this fun little Pride Easter egg, but we’re not sure if it will be live in Google Search throughout the entire month of June. Like the Star Wars Easter egg, you can’t interact with the confetti or flags, but it works in the same way in that multiple search terms can be used to trigger it. Searching for “gay,” “lesbian,” “non-binary,” “intersex,” “asexual,” “transgender,” “bisexual,” and “pansexual” will activate the animation in exactly the same way.

Pride Month runs from June 1 to June 30, with Pride Day celebrated on June 28. That day marks the first date in which Pride was held in New York City in 1970. It is worth noting that various international regions celebrate Pride or Pride Month at different times — and sometimes for different reasons. That does mean that you may even see the Pride Easter egg in Google Search even if your nation isn’t celebrating right now.

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: