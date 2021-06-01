For June 2021, Google is adding four games to Stadia Pro in a continuation from last month. The first three titles have already launched, but Blue Fire will debut with the subscription.

Update 6/1: The June 2021 games — The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, MotoGP20, Chronos: Before the Ashes, and Blue Fire — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Tuesday, June 1 will see all titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III ($59.99):

Rean Schwarzer, a military student turned war hero, finds himself at the center of a dark plot that threatens to upheave the foundations of his homeland. To face the oncoming storm, he must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor at the newly-formed branch campus and guide them toward an unknown future…

It’s followed by MotoGP20 ($49.99) and Chronos: Before the Ashes ($29.99):

Experience all the thrills of the more-complete-than-ever Managerial Career mode and decide whether to join a 2020 season team or join a totally brand new team. Discover more realistic physics, improved graphics, new 3D models for the riders and face scans of official team managers, plus new animations. You will also have to learn how to manage the wear of tyres. Customize bikes and suits! Find the best combination of sponsor and livery, and choose colours and materials. Coordinate everything with your suit to win in style! Compete with legendary riders! New historic content and a new gaming mode await you to let you relive MotoGP™ history.

Chronos: Before the Ashes is an atmospheric RPG that chronicles a hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil. Grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll – each time your hero dies, they lose a year of their life!

Lastly, the previously-announced Blue Fire will debut on the platform as a Stadia Pro game:

Scratch that 3D platforming itch with Blue Fire, a delightful eldritch adventure that will have you leap through deadly traps, battle daunting adversaries, and more.

This month sees two claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on May 31: card-based Reigns and PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle. The count now stands at 30 titles after the additions/subtractions:

SteamWorld Dig, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Everspace, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, PIKUNIKU, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Floor Kids, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Blue Fire

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro June 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually look for the listing.

