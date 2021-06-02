Google Photos adds ‘Best of Spring 2021’ Memory collection

Google Photos is now rolling out yet another AI-generated Memory collection to highlight some of your “Best of Spring 2021” photos and videos.

The recent announcement that Google Photos will add more directly personalized Memories collections over time is an important one, as while many of these collections roll out widely, not all of them are visible to everyone using the service.

We saw a similar “Best of Winter 2020” collection roll out earlier this year, and so, as you can imagine, the “Best of Spring 2021” will simply highlight some of your best snaps saved in your Google Photos library in the early portion of the year. A lot of my own images appear to feature good weather with a little greenery thrown in for good measure. That’s not the case with every image but most feature nice, sunny days — something we don’t get a ton here in the UK.

Naturally, your own “Best of Spring 2021” collection within Google Photos may vary. Because of varying global COVID-19 lockdowns, you might not see too much variation, but we guess that isn’t Google’s fault necessarily. It’s quite hilarious that Google wants to upsell a Photo Book with some of my terrible images with the “Preview book” option in the bottom left of each fullscreen preview, which you can see below:











It’s actually hard to decipher the criteria that Google is working with to determine whether photos are added to the “Best of Spring 2021” Memory collection. There’s no direct correlation beyond good weather from what we can see on many of our own test devices thus far. With that in mind, we’re not exactly sure just if or when you might get the option on your own account.

That said, now might be the time to check Google Photos. If you do have the new collection, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

