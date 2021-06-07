WhatsApp will soon let you verify your account via phone call

WhatsApp offers a number of ways to secure your account with two-step verification. The most commonly used is via a PIN that, when used in conjunction with a one-time SMS code, grants you access to your account. It looks as though WhatsApp will soon offer the ability to quickly verify your account and login via a phone call.

WABetaInfo has unearthed evidence of a feature called “Flash Calls” in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android — version 2.21.11.7. This update will quickly let you verify your WhatsApp account and login quickly, similarly to how an SMS code can be quickly identified and log you in.

Our understanding is that this feature will work in much the same way, a verified call will require access to your device Settings to “Make and manage calls” and “Access your phone’s call log” before you can use this method. At present, you need to take a call, where a unique one-time access code is repeated so that you can enter it within WhatsApp and gain access to your account.

Instead of having to pick up or answer the call, WhatsApp will be able to verify your account after automatically picking up and processing. Naturally, there is a concern that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp will require access to your call log. WABetaInfo suggests that this data can’t or won’t be used beyond comparing with any previous account verification calls.





We’re not sure when you’ll gain the ability to verify your WhatsApp account in this manner, but we’re sure for some people it will be a popular addition. It’s also worth noting that this feature will not come to the iOS version of the messaging app. This is because of how iOS blocks apps from accessing device call logs.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: