WhatsApp may add support for migrating chat history to a different phone number

Even with privacy concerns and threats of a mass user exodus, WhatsApp remains atop the global mobile messaging totem. Work on a potential chat history migration feature between your current and a new phone number might help WhatsApp maintain mobile dominance even with contest from the likes of Telegram and Signal.

We already know that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been working on a chat history migration feature as part of the highly anticipated multi-device support. More digging by WABetaInfo has unearthed what appears to be the ability to migrate chats from one telephone number to another.

The experience of switching numbers is a frustrating one, and this could help streamline the process of picking up where we left off with specific contacts and group chats when using the cross-platform messaging application. It looks as though this will be a supplementary feature that is part of the cross-platform migration of chat history between iOS and Android.





WhatsApp does technically already offer a rudimentary way to change your phone number and retain your chat history. However, this method only works if you are planning on staying on the same device and mobile OS. You can’t transfer across devices, which is what this new option will look to address. That does mean that this might be a unique use case but a common one nonetheless.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: