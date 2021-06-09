Android 12 Beta 2: ‘At A Glance’ widget and app text on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder

The date and weather widget on Pixel devices is subtly bolder than it used to be. You can see this extremely minor change in the images below — on the left is Android 12 Beta 1 while the right is Android 12 Beta 2.

(This is only the latest entry in the saga. Be sure to check out the last time Google made this change and the time before that.)





