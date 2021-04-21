Android 12 DP3: ‘At A Glance’ widget on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder

- Apr. 21st 2021 10:43 am PT

0

The date and weather widget on Pixel devices is subtly bolder than it used to be. You can see this extremely minor change in the image above — on the left is Android 11 while the right is DP3.

(Also this is not the first time Google has made a change that is subtly bold.)

More in Android 12 DP3:

