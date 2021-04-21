Android 12 DP3: ‘At A Glance’ widget on Pixel homescreen is subtly bolder

The date and weather widget on Pixel devices is subtly bolder than it used to be. You can see this extremely minor change in the image above — on the left is Android 11 while the right is DP3.
(Also this is not the first time Google has made a change that is subtly bold.)
More in Android 12 DP3:
