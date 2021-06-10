Poll: What is your most-used Pixel camera feature?

The recent Pixel Feature Drop and subsequent Google Camera update has added yet another feature to the Made by Google devices, which poses the question as to what is your favorite or most-used camera feature.

Long the gold standard for smartphone photography, the Pixel camera setup has evolved slowly since 2018. This has allowed some brands to catch up and, in many ways, surpass the computational photography prowess of the entire Google smartphone series. The Pixel 5 still packs in one of the best smartphone cameras, not necessarily because of the hardware, but because of the post-processing and some of the exclusive camera features.

Night Sight and Portrait Mode are the two show-stopping camera features on Pixel, but there are some neat tweaks like dual exposure courtesy of Live HDR+, Super Res Zoom, and even some neat video modes for newer devices. In tandem with Google Photos, you’ve got added features like Portrait Light for fine-tuning not seen on many other smartphones — even if they do technically have better camera hardware.

The newer Pixel 4a 5G and 5 even include an ultrawide camera for the first time. It’s a nice addition but we’re still waiting for an out-and-out killer setup that includes at least three focal lengths all backed by Google’s computational photography prowess. Maybe the Pixel 6 will be the device to finally do that.





With all of that said, we’re intrigued as to what your favorite or most used Google Pixel camera feature might be. Not everyone uses their smartphone in the same way, and the same can be said for your smartphone camera setup. Are you a night owl that likes to take Astrophotos? Or do you love zooming into the detail with the help of Super Res Zoom?

Heck, the Pixel camera includes some other often forgotten modes and features like Panorama and Photo Sphere — plus Lens integration is also nice. There are some neat video modes, too, including Cinematic Pan. For the purposes of this poll, we’re classing the ultrawide as a “feature” even though it’s hardware bound, mainly as it helps differentiate.

We want to know what feature you use the most or simply can’t live without. Let us know via the survey below:

