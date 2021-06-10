Microsoft has announced that their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming is set to gain Series X upgrades and full support for Chrome and more in the coming weeks.

Ahead of their Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft has shared what they have in store for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, their competitor in the cloud gaming arena. Most excitingly, Microsoft is almost done upgrading their data centers to offer the latest generation Xbox Series X consoles, which will give Game Pass streaming players better performance, frame rates, and graphics in Series X optimized games.

Xbox Game Pass streaming is also opening up to a wide variety of new platforms. Expanding from its current Android-only availability, Xbox Game Pass streaming will be available from the web browser for all Ultimate subscribers “in the next few weeks.” That includes play from Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and even Apple’s Safari on both macOS and iOS devices, all of which has been in testing since April.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will, in the future, become available as an app on some smart TV platforms, as part of a partnership between Microsoft and TV manufacturers. This is similar to Google’s partnership with LG to bring Stadia to newer WebOS TVs.

Microsoft is even looking into developing specialized Xbox streaming hardware, allowing players to play games from any TV or monitor. This would bring the service in line with both Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, which offer a form of game-streaming-optimized hardware in the Chromecast Ultra and Fire TV, respectively.

Microsoft also says they’re exploring more subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass, to help better accommodate different “financial realities.” Unfortunately, the company didn’t have any specifics to share.

