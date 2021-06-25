Twitter may soon let you connect your Google Account

Twitter is working to make it possible to sign in to your account through a connected Google Account.

For years, Google has offered a way for apps to let their users sign up or log in with nothing more than their Google Account, saving the step of needing to fill in basic information like your name and email address or even picking a password.

As discovered by app investigator Jane Wong, Twitter is looking into enabling Google Account integration. In a screenshot of the enabled feature, Twitter’s sign-in page on the web shows “Sign up,” “Log in,” and a third option, “Continue with Google.”

Presumably, this button will allow you to attach your Google Account to an existing Twitter account, create a new Twitter account with your Google Account details, or log in to your Twitter account if you’ve already associated it with your Google Account.

Twitter is working on Google Sign-In integration pic.twitter.com/XYePmfZQY8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 24, 2021

As is the case with finds from investigators like Jane Wong or our own APK Insight team, we likely have some weeks or months of waiting to do before Twitter launches this feature. Alternatively, Twitter may change its minds about integrating Google Sign In before ever launching it.

There are ups and downs to signing in through a service like Sign In with Google. On the plus side, it’s definitely more convenient to only need to remember one password and much faster. However, if your Google Account should be compromised in any way, an attacker would then also have access to your Twitter account. Or, if your account were ever banned, you’d be unable to get into Twitter.

What do you think of Twitter gaining Google Sign In support? Would you connect your Twitter and Google Account together? Let us know down in the comments.

