Alongside a new streaming tier added today, YouTube TV is debuting a new feature for its subscribers. Soon, YouTube TV will offer 5.1 Dolby surround sound on supported content.

In a blog post today announcing the “4K Plus” tier, YouTube TV announced that 5.1 Dolby surround sound would start rolling out “in the coming weeks.” There’s no mention of exactly what content will be supported, but movies are directly referenced. Presumably, most content will support the fairly standard audio feature.

Notably, though, there will apparently be device restrictions to this as well. YouTube mentions the rollout will come to “select devices” without mentioning what is and what won’t be supported. It stands to reason that Roku devices won’t get support immediately, given the ongoing standoff between YouTube TV and Roku.

We’re adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for all YouTube TV members, which has been one of your biggest requests. This will start rolling out to select devices over the coming weeks, so you can soon watch movies as if you were in the theater, and enhance your watch experience even more with surround-sound audio.

Dolby 5.1 surround sound will be added to YouTube TV at no added cost on top of the $64.99 monthly base charge.

