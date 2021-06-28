As previewed earlier in February, Google today fully detailed the YouTube TV 4K Plus package. There are three big tentpoles for an additional $20 every month on top of the $65 base package.

The key aspect of YouTube TV’s 4K Plus bundle is obviously the ability to watch 4K content. Supported content will feature a new 4K icon as you browse and in the Live tab, while you can also search for “4K.” When watching a video, the new resolution will be in the quality selector. The current channel list is below and further restricted to “select live and on-demand”:

Discovery, ESPN, FOX Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, Tastemade

Sports, especially this summer, are a big focus. A compatible 4K enabled TV and/or streaming device — which Google has been giving out for free — is required.

Meanwhile, this add-on package also lets you watch content saved to your DVR offline on the Android and iOS apps. This is useful for downloading shows on the go.

To prevent losing your downloaded videos, be sure to use the YouTube TV app while your device is connected to the internet at least once every 30 days. All downloads expire 9 months after the original video is recorded.

The last tentpole is unlimited streams at home, which is up from the current three simultaneous active feeds. Google says you have to be on “your home wifi.” This presumably excludes cellular viewing and should allow all members of your household to use the service concurrently.

YouTube TV 4K Plus costs an additional $19.99/month on top of the existing $64.99. However, new users can get a one-month free trial and then a price of $9.99/month for the next year.

To sign up, go to the YouTube TV app on mobile or the web and tap your profile image. In Settings > Membership, the 4K Plus tier is listed, while there’s also new settings for 4K, Downloads, and Streaming limits.

