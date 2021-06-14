Google is offering some YouTube TV subscribers a free TiVo Stream 4K. It’s not clear how widespread this promotion is, or if it’s related to the Roku dispute where the streaming service said it was looking for replacement devices for current members.

To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great watch experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional new add-on service coming soon!), we want to offer you a free TiVo® Stream 4K device.

The streaming dongle normally costs $39.99 — though there’s currently a $10 discount. The redemption process involves visiting the TiVo store and entering a unique code included in today’s email.

During checkout, enter the unique code in the “Enter Promotion Code” box, and select “Apply Code” to ensure your discount is applied. Be sure to act fast though, as this offer is only available until July 2, 2021, or while supplies last.

The TiVo Stream 4K is powered by an Amlogic S905Y2 with 2GB of DDR4 RAM and 8GB of storage. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 4K UHD. Google notably calls out the latter capability ahead of an upcoming add-on that allows for higher-resolution streaming. It was first announced in February and the company says it’s “coming soon.”

This free TiVo Stream could also be Google’s secondary response to Roku blocking the YouTube TV app amid a contract dispute. Back in May, it said it was in “discussions with other partners to secure free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face any access issues on Roku.”

In order to be eligible, users must be active subscribers of YouTube TV and have made at least 1 valid payment. One device per household. Eligible participants will be contacted by YouTube TV by email, and must visit the promotion link provided and take action in order to claim the offer.

Our review from last year noted how the TiVo Stream 4K provided an “excellent live TV experience,” while we were also fond of “peanut” voice remote.

With the Stream 4K, TiVo clearly had one goal in mind. The brand wanted its dongle to offer a single spot for users to access not just content from TiVo, but from everywhere. That’s accomplished by the Stream+ app, preloaded on the Stream 4K. That app is set up with a home screen that pulls in trending content, shows, and movies you’ve recently watched, live TV, recommendations, and much more.

