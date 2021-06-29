[Update: Rolling out] Google Messages for Android now lets you star texts, photos/videos

- Jun. 29th 2021 7:14 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

If somebody sends you an important text/chat, your natural inclination today on how to save it is most likely screenshotting. Google wants to replace that behavior with the new built-in ability to star in Messages for Android.

Update 6/29: The ability to star texts and images in Google Messages is now widely rolling out. We’ve encountered it on version 8.4 — currently in the beta channel — as part of a server-side update.

Original 6/15: Announced as part of Android’s summer additions series, long-pressing on a message or photo/clip in Google’s SMS/RCS client will reveal a new “star” button in the top-right corner of your screen next to other actions like copy and delete. This will add a blue mark to the bottom-right corner that will stand out as you scroll through a conversation.

Of course, the easier way to find starred messages is from search. Google has introduced a new “Starred” filter at the very top alongside Images, Videos, Places, and Links. Meanwhile, marked media will also feature a corner star from this view.

Starring in Google Messages will “roll out more broadly over the coming weeks.”

Google Messages star
Google Messages star

More about Google Messages:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

About the Author