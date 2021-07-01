With E3 in the rearview mirror, Google is adding four games to Stadia Pro for July 2021 in a continuation from the previous month. The first three titles have already launched, but Moonlighter will debut with the subscription.

Update 7/1: The July 2021 games — Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, and The Darkside Detective — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Thursday, July 1 will see all titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Moonlighter, a Stadia Pro launch:

Moonlighter – the story about Will, a fighter and shopkeeper in one – is an adventure with treasure beyond measure, an interdimensional hop between planes of existence where challenges, puzzles, and riches untold await the bravest and the bold.

It’s joined by Street Power Football ($29.99), Terraria ($9.99), and The Darkside Detective ($12.99):

Sick style and high-energy action come together in this arcade-style football experience. Face off against street football legends or friends in a variety of over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, unleashing tricks and crushing Super Powers as you grow your status to become Street King.

Blending elements of classic action games with the freedom of sandbox-style creativity, Terraria is a unique gaming experience where both the journey and the destination are completely in the player’s control.

Grab your trench coat, tune your sixth sense and join the Darkside Division as they investigate the outright bizarre, the downright dangerous and the mildly confusing cases of Twin Lakes. Flesh-hungry tentacles, mafian zombies, and the occasional missing sock are no match for The Darkside Detective.

This month sees five claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on June 30: Steamworld Dig, Ary & Secret of Seasons, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, PIKUNIKU, and Resident Evil 7: biohazard.

The count now stands at 28 titles after the additions/subtractions:

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Everspace, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Blue Fire, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro July 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually look for the listing.

