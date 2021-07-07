OnePlus Nord 2 revives ‘flagship killer’ name, will be powered by an exclusive MediaTek chip

OnePlus made its debut on the smartphone market by calling its first phone a “flagship killer” for its high-end specs and impossibly low price. Over seven years later, it’s abundantly clear that OnePlus no longer holds that title, but the OnePlus Nord 2 is bringing it back with an exclusive MediaTek chipset.

Today, OnePlus officially confirmed that its next mid-range smartphone will be the “OnePlus Nord 2,” confirming rumors we’ve been hearing for some time now. The device, which is expected to look a lot like the OnePlus 9, is on its way, and the first spec the brand is confirming is that the Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek chip. That chip will be the company’s flagship Dimensity 1200, but a custom and exclusive version of its called the Dimensity 1200-AI. In a tweet, OnePlus explains:

We’ve worked with MediaTek to build an exclusive AI-enhanced experience that takes photography, display tech and gaming to a new dimension. And everything’s just better and smarter over there.

The Dimensity 1200 is a 6nm chip that’s roughly comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865/870. So far, only a handful of devices run the chip including devices from Xiaomi and OnePlus sister-brand Realme. This is the first time ever OnePlus is using a chip that’s not from Qualcomm.

What’s especially notable here, though, is that this is the first time OnePlus is pushing the “flagship killer” name in a few years. The last time it was widely used, at least in a social media post like this, was in 2018 with the OnePlus 6 series.

