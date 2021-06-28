The OnePlus Nord series has already seen its first sequel in the Nord N200, but now the original device is set to see its successor. New renders this week reveal the design of the OnePlus Nord 2, which definitely takes some cues from the OnePlus 9 series.

@OnLeaks and 91Mobiles posted CAD-based renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 this week that give us our first really good look at the design of the upcoming release. Like the first generation, bezels are a little thicker than the company’s flagship, and there’s a left-mounted hole-punch camera as well. Presumably, there’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor in use here, too.

What we learn most from here is the rear design that includes a brand-new layout for the camera sensor. Unlike the Nord CE, which had a refined version of the camera module used on the original Nord, this proper sequel instead adopts a design that’s very similar to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It doesn’t come as a huge surprise, though, seeing Nord N200 is in the same boat.

We still don’t know a whole lot about the OnePlus Nord 2, but these renders confirm triple cameras, no headphone jack, a USB-C port for charging, and dimensions of 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm. The display seems to measure in at roughly 6.43 inches.







Previous reports regarding the OnePlus Nord 2 also mentioned that it would be the company’s first smartphone to use a MediaTek chipset. Specifically, it’s expected to adopt the Dimensity 1200 chip. Release timing is still unknown.

