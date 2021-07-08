YouTube TV gets another trio of add-on channels that each add $4.99/month to your bill

In the latest way to increase your monthly bill, YouTube TV is adding just yet another collection of add-on channels to its ever-increasing library. Starting this week, you can add Docurama, Dove Channel, and CONtv to your YouTube TV account.

These three new channels, spotted by CordCuttersNews, are mostly niche offerings. Docurama adds “acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films,” including biographies and true-crime stories to YouTube TV, while CONtv offers a “diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres.” The Dove Channel, finally, offers up a family-friendly channel that airs reruns of shows such as Abbot and Costello and other shows aimed at both children and families as a whole.

All of these offerings come from Cinedigm and automatically use a seven-day free trial as you sign up. After that, a $4.99/month charge will be added to your YouTube TV bill for each channel selected. You can access the channels here on the web.

Cinedigm VP Jennifer Soltesz said that the company is “thrilled to expand” these channels to YouTube TV and “look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV’s line-up of add-on channels over the next couple months.”

