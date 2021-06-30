After announcing the rollout of surround sound and a new 4K streaming tier, YouTube TV is both losing and adding a new channel. Today, Newsy will leave YouTube TV pretty abruptly while subscribers will get access to a new “Law & Crime” channel.

YouTube TV sent out an email to subscribers this afternoon announcing that today, June 30, Newsy would be leaving the service. The channel was added in 2020 as a free addition to the service. YouTube TV won’t be the only service losing Newsy, though. The channel is also leaving competitors such as Fubo, Philo, and others as it changes its distribution model. Fans of the channel can still access it through apps and online.

We are writing to let you know that starting June 30, 2021, the Newsy channel will no longer be available on YouTube TV. Newsy recently changed its distribution model and will no longer be made available to streaming providers like YouTube TV. As such, starting June 30, you will lose access to any previous recordings from this channel. However, Newsy is available to watch for free on most streaming devices. More information is available at newsy.com/stream.

In better news, though, YouTube TV also just added a new channel. CordCuttersNews yesterday spotted that the A&E-backed “Law & Crime” channel also available on fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, Xumo, and The Roku Channel was added to YouTube TV for free this week.

