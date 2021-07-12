‘Google Workspace Individual’ tier w/ premium Meet, Calendar booking launches in 5 countries

Announced last month alongside Workspace becoming available “for everyone” (i.e., free personal accounts), Google said today that its “Individual” tier is now available in five countries for those with a small business or other “passion project.”

As stated in the name, Google Workspace Individual is ideally suited for one-person companies that have otherwise used @gmail.com accounts to run their business. It’s best thought of as a business-oriented upgrade for your Google Account.

Signing up gives you a premium Google Meet experience with longer group calls (up to 24 hours), recording, automatic audio enhancements (e.g., noise cancellation), join by phone, breakout rooms, polls, and hand-raising. Meanwhile, you get “shareable booking pages” that are similar in nature to Google Forms that integrate with Google Calendar. Your availability will automatically update to avoid conflicts.

Now anyone can schedule an appointment with you in Google Calendar. Get your own professional booking page that stays up to date so anyone with an email address can book time themselves.

In the future, Gmail will offer “professional” email layout templates that can be customized with your brand (color, images, and logos). They can be used for promotional messages or newsletters. Lastly, there is personalized live/phone support and all the other apps/services you have access to today. Google plans to add more premium features overtime.

Storage is still 15GB/user and expandable via a Google One subscription, while you’ll still be using an @gmail.com address. Custom domains require upgrading to the full Workspace offering.

The Google Workspace Individual Plan costs $9.99 per month, though there’s a $2 discount until January 2022. It’s currently available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan. You can try it for free as part of a 14-day trial.

