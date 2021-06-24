Following a slew of Workspace developments in recent weeks, Google Contacts is getting visual tweaks and more information that’s particularly beneficial for people within a company.

The visual change sees contact details open in a full page rather than a pop-up view that still allows you to see the list of people in the background. A person’s contact profile is displayed in the top-left with a large name, title/role, division, and company display.

Meanwhile, information below is no longer displayed in one feed. You first get a “Directory profile” card with email address, phone number, and office location, while a “More” button is available. Below this is their “management chain,” starting with a “Managers” graphic and list of “Reports.”

The last new addition is a “history of your Workspace relationship, including email conversations and meetings.” There’s a new “You & [Them]” feed that shows your recent “Interactions.”

To collaborate effectively with those in our wider network, it’s helpful to learn more about them, what they work on, who they work with, and what’s important to them. The redesigned Google Contacts experience gives you the ability to easily learn more about your colleagues and stakeholders, making it easier to collaborate and turn ideas into impact.

This new Contacts experience is meant to “help Google Workspace users learn more about their colleagues.” It works best if a company’s admins populate this workplace data and company directory.

The updated Google Contacts experience is rolling out to contacts.google.com and the sidebar that appears in Gmail and other Workspace applications. It starts rolling out today and is “available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.”

More about Google Workspace:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: