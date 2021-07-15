Asus brings a collection of new Chromebooks to India w/ Celeron processors, $300 prices

- Jul. 15th 2021 9:09 am PT

Much of the explosive growth Chromebooks have experienced over the past year has come from just one market, the United States. In a bid to get more customers in on the action, though, Asus has just debuted several new Chromebooks in India that all carry affordable price tags.

Asus is launching a total of four new Chromebook models in India with an average price around ₹21,000 ($300 USD). Going in order of price, the Chromebook C223 steps in at ₹17,999, around $240 USD. For that price, it offers an 11.6-inch HD LED display and the Intel Celeron N3350 processor. That’s paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage along with two USB-C ports, a USB Type-A port, headphone/mic jack, and a microSD card slot.

Next on the list is the Chromebook C423, which starts at ₹19,999 for its non-touch version. To add on a touchscreen it jumps up to ₹23,999. This 14-inch machine is powered by the same Intel Celeron chip as the C223 and 4GB of RAM, but with the addition of 64GB of storage and an additional USB Type-A port. Its display is also an HD panel. The Asus Chromebook C523 has an identical spec sheet, but with a 15.6-inch display that’s 1080p. C523 starts at ₹20,999 and jumps to ₹24,999 for the touchscreen version.

Finally, rounding out the package, is the Asus Chromebook Flip C214, which will be sold in India for a price of ₹23,999. This is the highest-end package in the collection with the Intel Celeron N4020 that includes better graphics performance and is backed up by 4GB of RAM. There’s also a bigger battery on board. The rest of the spec sheet is relatively basic with an 11.6-inch touchscreen HD display, two USB-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and 64GB of storage backed up by a microSD slot. This model also features a spill-resistant keyboard and enhanced durability.

All of these models, of course, support the Google Play Store for additional apps that aren’t as internet-dependent.

The entire lineup will be available from Flipkart starting on July 22.

