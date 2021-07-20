Chromecast with Google TV gets a new bundle w/ three months of HBO Max for $65

The Chromecast with Google TV launched last year with a special bundle offer that delivered six months of Netflix access and the device for a cut cost, and now a similar offer is launching with HBO Max.

Starting today (at 9 a.m. PT), new Chromecast with Google TV buyers can get their streamer alongside three months of HBO Max for a bundled cost of $65. The new bundle is worth around $95 in total, with HBO Max costing $14.99 per month. So, if you were already planning on getting both the device and the streaming service, it saves you about $30.

We have confirmed with Google that this bundle brings the ad-free HBO Max tier rather than the $9.99/month ad-supported offering that debuted in June. This means the bundle will allow access to same-day theatrical releases for the rest of 2021, including The Suicide Squad, Dune, and the next Matrix film, too.

While this is certainly a good deal, it is worth noting that it pales in comparison to the Netflix bundle. That offer was worth roughly $84 just for the six months of Netflix alone, effectively discounting the Chromecast to $5. By comparison, this deal only discounts the Chromecast to $20.

This bundle will be available starting today and runs through the end of 2022, specifically December 31. Google says the bundle is only available in the United States, unfortunately. You’ll be able to purchase it only through the Google Store here.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: