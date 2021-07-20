OxygenOS 12.2.8.8 for OnePlus 9/9 Pro adds Bitmoji AOD, July patch, more

OxygenOS 12.2.8.8 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro with a number of new features including Bitmoji AOD plus the bonus of the July 2021 security patch.

The update was confirmed as starting the rollout process over on the Official OnePlus Forums and should be available over the coming days after it has hit a small group of users before a wider expansion. First and foremost, the July 2021 security patch is what we would consider the most important new addition with the OxygenOS 12.2.8.8 update.

Bitmoji AOD allows you to add your personalized Bitmoji avatar/creation to the Always-on display. Over the course of a day, the on-screen character will move and change stance depending on a number of things including weather conditions and your current location. It’s not a groundbreaking addition, but it has been available on OnePlus 8 series hardware since late May.

Joining the July patch and Bitmoji AOD in this OxygenOS 12.2.8.8 OTA update is the OnePlus Store — which was launched in North America earlier this year. This pre-installed app allows you to get device support, access the OnePlus online store, plus get member-only benefits and discounts. You can see the full update changelog below:

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.07 Fixed known issues and improved stability

Ambient Display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



If you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, you should be able to pull the OxygenOS 12.2.8.8 OTA update over the coming days with the following builds for each global region:

OnePlus 9

IN: 11.2.8.8.LE25DA

EU: 11.2.8.8.LE25BA

NA: 11.2.8.8.LE25AA OnePlus 9 Pro

IN: 11.2.8.8.LE15DA

EU: 11.2.8.8.LE15BA

NA: 11.2.8.8.LE15AA

Alternatively, if you are happy to sideload the update ZIP file, then you should be able to download the OxygenOS 12.2.8.8 update via Oxygen Updater.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: