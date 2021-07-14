Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 specs and color options revealed in latest leak

Supposed full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 have now been shared online, giving a better picture of what the affordable follow-up Android phone may end up providing ardent fans.

As is customary, OnePlus has been drip-feeding the internal and external features of their latest smartphone. OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord 2 will utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, but the other specs haven’t yet been forthcoming.

However, 91Mobiles and leaker Yogesh Brar have shared what are supposedly full specs for the OnePlus Nord 2 with some interesting new additions. Let’s start with the chassis, as the Nord 2 will measure in at 6.43 inches and will pack in a 90Hz AMOLED display. Joining the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI will be either 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the battery will stack up at 4,500mAh and includes 65W wired Warp Charge support.

The OnePlus Nord 2 camera specs are an interesting mash-up that includes the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor — the very same used in the OnePlus 9 — an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. One of the weakest areas of the original Nord was the camera setup and it seems that OnePlus is looking to make major strides here.





At the front, the upper left punch hole notch will host a 32-megapixel selfie camera. That means that the OnePlus Nord 2 will include the highest-resolution selfie camera on a OnePlus device to date. No details were shared on any potential Hasselblad collaboration here though.

Alongside the specs, we have some details on the OnePlus Nord 2 color selection courtesy of this latest leak. According to the information shared, it will be available in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods. Additionally, a special leather-backed model is supposedly coming at a later date. The details also expanded to proposed Indian pricing with the OnePlus Nord 2 expected to start at Rs. 29,999 (~$402) and available from July 22.

We shouldn’t have much longer to wait to see just how accurate the proposed OnePlus Nord 2 specs are, but let us know what you think down in the comments section below.

