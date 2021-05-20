OxygenOS Open Beta 10 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with plenty of improvements, a couple of new features, and the May 2021 security patch.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update was confirmed as rolling out for the 8 and 8 Pro over on the official OnePlus Forums, with the headline addition being that of Bitmoji to the Always-on display feature. It lets you add a personalized Bitmoji avatar that will change position, pose, and facial expression depending on the time, date, and weather conditions. It does require the Bitmoji app to be installed on your device and a registered account for the option to work within device Settings. In all likelihood, most people simply won’t bother with the option we’re sure.

Alongside the Bitmoji AOD option, there are plenty of fixes and stability improvements for many core areas of OxygenOS — specifically the Phone app, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. OxygenOS Open Beta 10 also adds the May 2021 security patch and improves the 4K 60fps video recording quality on top. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Improved the loading speed of the Privacy Policy page Improved the text display of the Setup Wizard Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected Fixed the abnormal display issue with the Setting‘s title when the Freeform Windows is enabled Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar displays two SIM cards’ mobile data icons at the same time Fixed the small probability issue that some covers of third-party music apps still display as lock screen even the music notification is removed Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Ambient display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed by Snapchat & Bitmoji, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on the condition of date, time, weather and the music listening. ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

Phone Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with OnePlus watch and OnePlus buds Fixed the issue that the call recording list is not updated in time after the system is upgraded Fixed the small probability issue that the details page of Contact is not displayed Fixed the issue that the calling content is not displayed

Camera Improved the video preview clarity under 4K 60FPS mode

Bluetooth Improved the connection stability with OnePlus Buds

Network Fixed the small probability issue that the non-default data SIM card in gaming mode can’t get access to 4G network Fixed the issue that the nearby Wi-Fi network cannot be switched intelligently Fixed the occasional failure to connect to Wi-Fi network



You should be able to grab the OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update for your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro over the coming days, but it might be worthwhile trying to grab the OTA file direct from Oxygen Updater.

