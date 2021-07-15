YouTube Music tests search filter that lets you find offline ‘Downloads’

- Jul. 15th 2021 9:35 am PT

In addition to testing a “Library” filter, YouTube Music might be getting a “Downloads” tab in search that would address a big complaint about how the application handles content stored offline.

Today, downloaded songs, albums, and playlists (including auto-updating ones) can be found in a dedicated view from the Library tab. There you get a “Recent activity” carousel and a list of every work stored locally. There’s also the ability to “Shuffle all.”

Beyond that view and an app shortcut that lets you “Play Offline Mixtape,” downloaded content cannot be easily organized.

YouTube Music is now testing a “Downloads” filter to refine search results. The previous “Library” test is not widely rolled out, nor is this one spotted by a single user so far. You essentially see media grouped by “Songs” and “Albums” with this filter. It’s not clear if search will work without an internet connection.

It’s unclear whether YouTube Music will ultimately opt for the Downloads, Library, or both search filters, which would join Uploads for those that manage their own cloud library. 

In recent months, Google looks to be making a concerted effort to refine the search experience in YouTube Music. This includes UI tweaks and letting users more quickly start playing songs.

