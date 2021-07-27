Android 13 apparently grabs the internal codename ‘Tiramisu’

For the majority of its lifetime, each notable Android release has come with a fun dessert-themed nickname. Those names publicly stopped with the release of Android 10, but Google has kept the theme going with internal codenames and, apparently, Android 13 is being called “Tiramisu.”

A commit to AOSP discovered this week simply and clearly says that Android “T” is being renamed in terms of its codename to “Tiramisu.” This is the very of Android that will be publicly known as Android 13. The mention was spotted by self-proclaimed “Open Source Enthusiast” Chirayu Desai before being shared on Twitter.

Rename T to Tiramisu PLATFORM_VERSION_CODENAME is being updated from T to Tiramisu.

Looking back, Android 10 was “Quince Tart” while Android 11 was “Red Velvet Cake” which, if you’ll recall, we had a lot of fun with. This year’s release, Android 12, is known as “Snow Cone” internally, a fitting choice given the release’s focus on color themes.

Of course, it’s going to be quite some time before Android 13, “Tiramisu,” comes to life. While development is under way, we’re still at least a month and change away from the formal release of Android 12, and further, Android 13 won’t even be in beta until at least March of next year.

