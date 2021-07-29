New Google Fit ‘Browse’ tab centralizes all health data from devices & apps, allows more logging

Google is rolling out a sizable update to Fit for Android and iOS that introduces a “Browse” tab. This new view lets you “browse the health and fitness data from all your connected apps and devices in one place.”

Slotting in between “Journal” and “Profile” in the bottom bar, “Browse” lists six high-level health data categories with accompanying icons. Each feed includes graphs and cards that you can already find in the main “Home” tab. There are also “Discover” sections with tips and links to compatible apps in the Play Store.

Activity : Daily goals, Weekly target, Calories, Heart Points, Steps, Distance, Move Minutes, Step cadence, Cycling cadence, Wheel speed, Speed, Power

: Daily goals, Weekly target, Calories, Heart Points, Steps, Distance, Move Minutes, Step cadence, Cycling cadence, Wheel speed, Speed, Power Body measurements : Weight, Body fat, Height

: Weight, Body fat, Height Vitals : Respiratory rate, Heart rate, Resting heart rate, Blood pressure, Blood glucose, Oxygen saturation, Body temperature

: Respiratory rate, Heart rate, Resting heart rate, Blood pressure, Blood glucose, Oxygen saturation, Body temperature Nutrition : Calories consume, Hydration

: Calories consume, Hydration Sleep : Sleep duration, Bedtime schedule

: Sleep duration, Bedtime schedule Cycle tracking: Period

Meanwhile, there’s a search bar at the top that shows inline results with a tap opening the full details page.

With the update, Google lets you enter more types of data directly into Fit. This includes the ability to manually log how much water you’ve drank (in milliliters) and track menstrual cycles.

On iOS, this new version also allows Google Fit to surface more types of data from the Apple Health backend (if connected). Speaking of data, Fit is making it easier to see your “Connected apps” by tapping the overflow menu in each section. This links directly to Google Account settings.

Similarly, from the Profile tab > Settings, “Mange your Fit data” has been renamed to “Delete your data” to make removal options much more apparent. There’s also a link to “Manage Fit data permissions” that was previously not shown here.

The Google Fit Browse tab is rolling out today with Android version 2.61.14 via the Play Store, while the iOS update is not yet available.

More about Google Fit:

Thanks Anthony!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: