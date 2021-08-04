Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes to the US this week starting at $529

Following its reveal and international availability, Samsung is finally announcing details on bringing the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to the US this week.

Starting tomorrow, August 5, Samsung will open sales of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the US starting with the cellular versions of the tablet. This includes the Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and US Cellular variants of the tablet from their respective stores. Samsung.com will also be selling these models starting tomorrow with other retailers to follow. The cellular version supports LTE and 5G and costs $669.

On the other hand, Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi only model on August 5 with shipping kicking off in September. This version starts at a more affordable $529 and includes the choice of colors for the hardware including black, silver, green, and pink.

Taking the edge off of both prices, notably, Samsung will offer an $80 credit to anyone who buys the Tab S7 FE 5G or pre-orders the Wi-Fi version.

As a reminder, the Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display, ships with an S Pen in the box, and runs on Snapdragon 700-series chips. You’ll get 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD slot, and a huge 10,090mAh battery powering the show. A keyboard cover is also available separately.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: