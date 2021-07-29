Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases leak w/ bright colors and strap attachments

- Jul. 29th 2021 7:27 am PT

0

We’re still a couple of weeks out from the official reveal of the next Samsung foldables, but that’s not stopping the flood of leaks. This week, a new set of official-looking renders show off some of Samsung’s bright cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

91Mobiles obtained images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 case lineup, which is already looking far more expansive than last year. In contrast to the single leather case offered for Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, it appears that Samsung is going all-in on colors and accessories for this year’s lineup.

The cases we see in this leak comprise of three main options. There first is a leather case shown in yellow (presumably faux) leather. Another case comes in purple and is apparently made from silicone and, notably, is shown with a key ring attachment as well. Finally, there’s also a blue and orange case that has another kind of strap attachment that would sit along the bottom of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This case is apparently made from silicone.

Aside from that, there’s not much else we can gather from these images, but it certainly speaks to how Samsung will be marketing this phone.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3