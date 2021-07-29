Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases leak w/ bright colors and strap attachments

We’re still a couple of weeks out from the official reveal of the next Samsung foldables, but that’s not stopping the flood of leaks. This week, a new set of official-looking renders show off some of Samsung’s bright cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

91Mobiles obtained images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 case lineup, which is already looking far more expansive than last year. In contrast to the single leather case offered for Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, it appears that Samsung is going all-in on colors and accessories for this year’s lineup.

The cases we see in this leak comprise of three main options. There first is a leather case shown in yellow (presumably faux) leather. Another case comes in purple and is apparently made from silicone and, notably, is shown with a key ring attachment as well. Finally, there’s also a blue and orange case that has another kind of strap attachment that would sit along the bottom of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This case is apparently made from silicone.

Aside from that, there’s not much else we can gather from these images, but it certainly speaks to how Samsung will be marketing this phone.

