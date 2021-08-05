Google extends Hello theft replacement policy to battery-powered Nest Doorbell and Cam

One emerging critique of Google’s new camera lineup is focused on how the magnetic-only nature of Nest Cam (battery) means it can be easily stolen. A third-party Anti-Theft Mount is sold separately, but Google also maintains a Cam replacement policy.

This Cam theft replacement policy is not new and something that Nest first offered with the Hello video doorbell, which launched in early 2018:

https://nest.com/support/article/What-to-do-if-your-Nest-Hello-video-doorbell-is-stolen Original URL

With the launch of new products, Google is extending it to the battery-powered Nest Cam and Doorbell. You might get a free replacement “if you qualify,” with the policy applicable in “all countries where this camera or doorbell are available.”

Google says it “reserves the right to deny this service at any time due to suspected fraud or for any other reason” and must verify the device was installed and active at the time.

The renamed Nest Doorbell (wired) is explicitly listed and retains the same US and Canada restriction, while the wired Nest Cam with floodlight and $99.99 indoor Nest Cam are excluded.

The updated support document (as spotted by Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo) references the two new devices, while the process remains unchanged. At a high level, you first file a police report with Google suggesting providing recorded clips if available, requesting a copy of said report, and then contacting Google “within 30 days of the theft.”

Important: Don’t remove your camera or doorbell from your account in the app until you contact Google Nest Support. We need this information to process your replacement. Your camera or doorbell’s footage is stored securely in the cloud. There’s nothing a thief can do about it without your password. Even if a thief steals your doorbell, they won’t be able to view or tamper with your footage.

More about Nest Cam:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: