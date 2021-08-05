Nest Hello rebranded to ‘Nest Doorbell (wired)’ and remain on sale as 24/7 recording model

The new Nest Doorbell (battery) offers a big upgrade with on-device machine learning powering free detection alerts and the presence of local storage. However, it lacks continuous video recording, so Google will keep selling the previous generation Nest Hello as the Nest Doorbell (wired).

Google does not offer 24/7 video recording on the new Nest Doorbell, given that it would quickly drain the battery, and the company was very keen on having a wire-free installation process. It can stay powered for anywhere between one and six months depending on how many clips are recorded per day, while charging is conveniently done over a USB-C port on the rear:

Busy: About 1 month battery life with 25-30 recorded events per day

Typical: About 2.5 months with 13-16 recorded events/day

Quiet: About 6 months with 2-5 recorded events/day

Meanwhile, you can attach the upcoming model to existing doorbell wires for trickle charging (and chime connection), but there are still “thermal challenges” involved with having the camera on all the time.

This comes from both always drawing power and the fact that the device is placed in direct sunlight. Adding continuous recording would have required a larger hardware enclosure and device. Google opted for event-based recording as a result on the new model but will continue selling the Nest Hello as an option.

Announced in the fall of 2017 and launched in March of 2018, this model will be renamed the “Nest Doorbell (wired).” It costs $229 versus the $179.99 successor, with recent models already dropping the old “nest” logo on its face for Google’s “G.”

