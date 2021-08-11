Google Fi selling Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with $400 bill credit

The Google Fi store is primarily filled with Samsung devices, and the latest one to be added is the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This reflects how foldables are becoming less niche, though the Fold 3 is absent and likely still too expensive.

The “Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Fi,” as it is officially named, joins the Galaxy A32, S21 family, S20 line, and Note 20. It starts at $999 (or $41.67/month) for the 128GB model, while the 256GB variant should also be available for $1,049.

As of this morning, the Z Flip 3 5G in all four colors — Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, or Cream — is listed as “coming soon” on the Google Fi app/website and not yet available to pre-order.

Besides getting up to $500 when you trade-in an “eligible” phone, there’s the standard $150 in Samsung.com credit for pre-orders:

Users who pre-order and purchase a device by 8/26/21 will also receive $150 in Samsung.com credit if they register in the Shop Samsung app between 8/25/21 and 9/26/21. The Samsung.com credit is valid through 11/9/21.

Meanwhile, the main deal is $400 in Fi bill credit to go toward your monthly bill. New Google MVNO customers must transfer/port their current number to Fi:

You must be a new Fi customer. A new Fi customer is someone who has never had Fi service or someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this promotion.

However, you can also “qualify for the $400 Fi bill credit as an existing Fi customer.” Full requirements include:

Activate the phone on an existing full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active on Fi for 30 consecutive days.

You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a current member of the purchaser’s group plan. If you activate the phone on a new Fi account, you are not eligible for this promotion.

If you do not currently have Fi service and your last day of Fi service took place within the last 180 days as part of an existing single subscriber or group plan, you must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

Be sure to check out 9to5Google’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 coverage for more details about the foldable and watch our video hands-on:

