Fitbit partners with LifeScan, will give out Inspire 2 trackers to help with diabetes management

After adding blood sugar (glucose) tracking to its app earlier this year, Fitbit is taking another step in improving the feature by partnering with LifeScan to give users an automated way to capture and track their results.

LifeScan is a provider of services and hardware designed to help those with diabetes to manage the disease. This includes a collection of meters that allow diabetics to check their blood sugar (glucose) levels digitally, in some cases even with automatic app syncing.

As was announced earlier this year, the LifeScan OneTouch Reveal app can sync results with the Fitbit app, and that’s a partnership the two companies clearly plan to keep around.

This week, Fitbit and LifeScan announced a “multi-year” partnership with the goal of helping diabetic users better manage their health. This will be done by offering Inspire 2 trackers and access to Fitbit Premium to LifeScan users to help them better manage their activity, workouts, nutrition, and stress. In a press release, a recent study is highlighted where Fitbit’s diabetes intervention program was shown to have positive benefits on participants.

LifeScan’s OneTouch Reveal app uses a cloud-based digital ecosystem to deliver a powerful combination of data, technology, and insights for improved diabetes management, with the ability to link people to healthcare providers. Through this collaboration people will receive a Fitbit Inspire 2™ and access to Fitbit Premium which provides guided programs, hundreds of workouts, mindfulness content, a wellness report, and more personalized insights in the Fitbit health metrics dashboard – all to help people with diabetes move more, manage stress, sleep better and eat well. According to the CDC, 33 to 50% of people with diabetes experience diabetes distress – overwhelming feelings that may cause them to slip into unhealthy habits, stop checking blood sugars or skip appointments with their healthcare team. Additionally, a recent report shows that adding Fitbit to a diabetes intervention program can lead to further improvements in fasting blood sugar, hemoglobin A1c, and LDL cholesterol.

The results of this partnership will start in the US “this fall.”

