‘Pixel 5a (5G)’ gets early Google Fi reveal, will also be sold through $15/month ‘subscription’

The Google Fi app this evening featured an inadvertent reference to the “Pixel 5a (5G).” This leak indirectly revealed how much Google’s upcoming phone will cost and that it will be available for purchase as part of the MVNO’s “Phone subscription” program.

As spotted on Reddit this evening, opening the Fi Android app and heading to the “Shop” tab showed an updated promo banner that mentioned the unreleased phone. This box previously referred to the Pixel 4a and that original text has since been restored.

Subscribe & save $233 over 2 years Get a Pixel 5a (5G), device protection, and a phone upgrade after 2 years, all for just $15/mo. Visit fi.google.com/buy-devices on your computer to subscribe.

Right now, visiting the aforementioned link on the web just takes you to the main storefront. Google Fi does not have any other details, like specs or pictures, of the Pixel 5a (5G) today. However, you can work out pricing.

$15 over 24 months is $360. Adding the touted savings brings you to $593. Device protection, which covers cracks, spills, and other damage, costs $6 per month. Subtracting $144 — assuming pricing remains the same and is pegged to the 4a, rather than the 4a 5G [$7] — over two years gets you to $449 for the likely price of the Pixel 5a (5G).

The original Phone subscription program for the Pixel 4a last October saw customers get to keep that device after two years, and touted $133 in savings for the $349 phone. It comes as the Pixel 4a sold out on the Google Fi store earlier this month, though it’s still available in the Google Store.

Google already revealed that the phone will be available in the US and Japan. A launch is likely coming soon, though the company made no reference to this device when teasing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at the start of August.

Thanks Trond

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: