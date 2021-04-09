Despite rumors this morning to the contrary, Google has just issued an on the record statement that the “Pixel 5a 5G” does indeed exist and will not be canceled.

“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” — A Google spokesperson

Google did acknowledge that global supply chain issues limited wider availability, but the next mid-range Pixel will be released. Besides the name, we learn today that it will feature 5G connectivity, though it’s unclear if this just means Sub-6 in the US or whether there will also be mmWave support.

The Pixel 4a was announced in August of 2020 and immediately went on sale. Its follow-up should get a similar launch time frame, according to Google. This likely rules out an announcement at I/O 2021 next month.

The first renders for the “Pixel 5a” emerged in February to show a design that’s near-identical to the Pixel 4a 5G. It’s said to be slightly taller and thicker, but just a hair narrower. The only other difference is a ridged power button, but otherwise there’s still a hole-punch camera in the top-left corner, rear dual-lens array, and 6.2-inch display with a thicker bottom bezel.

