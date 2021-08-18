Google Search bug sees missing images in ‘Top Stories,’ a fix is coming soon

- Aug. 18th 2021 8:23 am PT

0

To “Google something” is a household term at this point, and for many it’s a quick way to find the latest information on topics they want to know about. “Top Stories” helps tremendously with that, but currently there’s a bug with the Google tool that sees many stories mysteriously missing images.

If you head over to Search today and look for just about any topic, you’ll probably see a “Top Stories” carousel somewhere on the page with a few headlines from various news sources, usually accompanied by an image.

Currently, a bug is causing those images to be missing on Google Search Top Stories. In some cases, as shown below, the images are just missing entirely and replaced with a solid color. In other cases, the images are blurred out.

Google’s own Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, confirmed on Twitter that this is a simple bug and not some change that requires publisher attention. The company is aware of what’s going on and is working to fix it as soon as possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones