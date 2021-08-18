Google Search bug sees missing images in ‘Top Stories,’ a fix is coming soon

To “Google something” is a household term at this point, and for many it’s a quick way to find the latest information on topics they want to know about. “Top Stories” helps tremendously with that, but currently there’s a bug with the Google tool that sees many stories mysteriously missing images.

If you head over to Search today and look for just about any topic, you’ll probably see a “Top Stories” carousel somewhere on the page with a few headlines from various news sources, usually accompanied by an image.

Currently, a bug is causing those images to be missing on Google Search Top Stories. In some cases, as shown below, the images are just missing entirely and replaced with a solid color. In other cases, the images are blurred out.

Google’s own Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, confirmed on Twitter that this is a simple bug and not some change that requires publisher attention. The company is aware of what’s going on and is working to fix it as soon as possible.

