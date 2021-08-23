Deals: TCL 20 SE Smartphone hits $161, Google Nest Protect $105, more

All of the best deals have arrived to start the new week, headlined by the first discount on the TCL 20 SE Smartphone at $161. That’s alongside a rare markdown on the Google Nest Protect at $105 and LIFX lighting accessories from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TCL 20 SE on sale for the first time at $161

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked 20 SE 128GB Android Smartphone for $161. Typically fetching $190, you’re looking at a new all-time low, with today’s offer taking over $28 off the going rate for the very first time. As one of TCL’s latest smartphones, the new 20 SE arrives out of the box with Android 11 support alongside two years of guaranteed updates. This budget-friendly handset is then centered around a 6.82-inch V-notch display with a built-in selfie camera. Around back, you’re looking at a 48MP quad-sensor camera array that’s backed by 128GB of storage and all-day battery life.

Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount to $105

Woot now offers the Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm for $105. Also available in a wired version for the same price. Down from the usual $119 going rate, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that comes within $6 of the low set back in April.

Bringing smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring to your Assistant smart home, Nest Protect arrives with a built-in speaker for audible alerts alongside integrated with the rest of the Google ecosystem. Plus, you’ll never be irritated by annoying chirps when it’s time to swap the batteries, as the companion app will notify you instead.

Save up to 33% on LIFX smart lightstrips and bulbs

To start off the week, we’re tracking a series of LIFX smart lighting discounts. Ranging from standalone bulbs to wall accent lights and more, pricing starts at $25. Headlining is LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $75. Usually, you’d pay $90, with today’s offer marking only the third notable discount to date and a match of the all-time low.

LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to stand out from other options on the market by delivering 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. Whether you’re looking to add some more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf, this LIFX offering packs 80 inches of strip alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control over Wi-Fi.

